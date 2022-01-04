BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov As Non-Executive Director

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic Al chips and IP, today announced that Pia Turcinov has been appointed as a non-executive director effective 04 January 2022.

Pia Turcinov is an accomplished executive and non-executive director with broad and strategic experience across a range of industries. Ms. Turcinov manages a portfolio career, holding several positions with the common focus on the opportunities that innovation, technology, and diversification offer. With more than 30 years' industry experience, she has qualifications in law and business management, and shares her expertise as a strategic commercialisation advisor, innovation champion, mentor, facilitator and public speaker on topics relating to entrepreneurship, technological disruption and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

"BrainChip is a global leader in edge Al technology," said Ms. Turcinov. "I'm excited to be joining the BrainChip Board as they launch a best-in-class neuromorphic Al chip that I believe can change the world. I look forward to bringing my unique qualifications and diverse experience to assist BrainChip through this new period of growth, helping the company build worldwide strategic Al partnerships."

"Pia is a fantastic appointment for BrainChip, bringing a wealth of corporate and commercial experience," said BrainChip Chairman Emmanuel Hernandez. "She shares our strong belief in the future of beneficial Al and how BrainChip is uniquely positioned to be a major force in this critical market. I look forward to her contributions to the Board."

"On behalf of the management and staff of BrainChip, we welcome Pia to the company," said BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir. "She joins us at an exciting time and her extensive knowledge and experience in strategically leveraging entrepreneurship, innovation, commercialisation, economic and supply chain development will be greatly valued."

This announcement is authorised for release by the BRN Board of Directors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast Al Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Forward Looking Information

