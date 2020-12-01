Brain Ventures Secured The Technology Diagnosis Project For The Commercialization Of Overseas Source Technology From Korean Ministry Of SMEs And Startups

- Startup specialized in AI natural language processing 'Brain Ventures' won a technology diagnosis project for commercialization of overseas source technology from KoreanMinistry of SMEs and Startups

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Ventures (CEO Kim Won-hoe), a tenant company of the ICT-Culture Convergence Center run by Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, announced on Thurs., November 26 that it won a technology diagnosis project for commercialization of overseas source technology by Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

This project is carried out as a joint research work with researchers of 'Ashmanov Neural Networks', a world-class AI research institute in Russia. It aims to commercialize polarity evaluation technology that extracts the correct meanings of texts and identifies positive and negative meanings. During the project, Brain Ventures plans to have joint publication, technology transfer, and commercialization of SCI research papers, and the research period is from November 23, 2020 to May 22, 2021.

If this technology is commercialized through this research, it will become possible to evaluate writing or essay on a specific topic and apply the technology to evaluate short-answer questions of the state-run scholastic ability test for university admission as well as essay writing. CEO Won-hoe Kim said, "If we develop technology further in the future, we will be able to evaluate high-level articles related to research topics such as papers. Our ultimate goal is to make AI write according to an individual topic.

On the other hand, Brain Ventures also set a foothold for corporate growth by attracting qualified angel investment this year, acknowledged for its technological capability and development potential in the ICT field. In the future, Brain Ventures plans to create an additional angel investment matching fund for Korean venture investment and obtain a venture investment company certification.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-ventures-secured-the-technology-diagnosis-project-for-the-commercialization-of-overseas-source-technology-from-korean-ministry-of-smes-and-startups-301182236.html

SOURCE Brain Ventures