Braille Institute Celebrates "Technology Month" In January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second-straight year, Braille Institute celebrates January as "Technology Month." They will offer educational and interactive online technology workshops and publish tech-focused content online throughout the month.

Understanding how to get the most out of technology is incredibly valuable for those who are blind or visually impaired, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing can be isolating, especially for those who are visually impaired, so staying connected using technology is especially important. Braille Institute offers free technology services, classes, and workshops throughout the year and puts an increased focus on tech each January, knowing many of their students receive new technology devices as gifts for the holidays.

Braille Institute is offering nearly 30 free technology workshops in January and because they are being conducted virtually through phone and video calls, anyone anywhere can participate. These workshops are taught by Braille Institute technology instructors, many of whom are blind or visually impaired, and bring a special level of skill and understanding to those seeking assistance. Subjects cover a wide range of topics, devices and programs including Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft Teams, Netflix, and other devices. There are also several workshops offered in Spanish.

Full Schedule of Workshops

"Technology continues to be a game changer for those who are visually impaired as new advances in accessible technology are emerge to improve the lives of those we serve," said Maria Valdivia, Vice President, Technology and Business Solutions for Braille Institute. "That's why we have more than 20 expert technology staff throughout our seven centers who work directly with students so they can take advantage of the latest technology during Technology Month and every other month of the year."

Braille Institute will also support Technology Month through digital offerings, publishing tech-focused content on their website and Facebook page.

Free online technology instruction is offered Monday through Friday through Braille Institute's Connection Pointe technology centers located in each of their seven Southern California locations. Connection Pointe offers instruction on a wide variety of mainstream and adaptive technology devices. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are temporarily only offered remotely. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553), Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braille-institute-celebrates-technology-month-in-january-301185060.html

SOURCE Braille Institute of America