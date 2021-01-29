Bragg Gaming Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Adam Arviv, Chief Executive Officer, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. and Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ("Bragg" or the "Company") (TSX: BRAG) and their team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group developing into a global gaming force. Its main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. For more information visit https://www.bragg.games/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited