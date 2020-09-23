Bradford White Water Heaters Announces Energy Efficiency Awareness Campaign

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and residential water heating and storage applications is proud to announce a six-week campaign to promote energy efficiency and its extensive portfolio of energy-efficient products. The goal is to raise awareness among consumers and contractors about the benefits of water heaters that have earned the ENERGY STAR® label, the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency. The educational campaign will feature print and digital advertising, social media and video promoting energy-savings opportunities. The campaign's duration will include Energy Efficiency Day on Oct. 7 and ENERGY STAR Day on Oct. 27. October is National Energy Awareness Month.

" Bradford White's campaign provides us an opportunity to reach homeowners and decision makers who want to make a positive difference and are seeking options to help them reduce their environmental impact," said Carl Pinto, senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "Our wide range of ENERGY STAR products offers the ideal solution for most residential users."

In March, Bradford White was named the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for its outstanding contributions to greenhouse gas reduction and gains in energy efficiency. The award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency.

"Part of our effort will include educating contractors about Bradford White's line of energy-efficient ENERGY STAR certified water heaters," Pinto said. "One of our goals is to equip them with additional tools to meet growing demand for higher-efficiency products. Homeowners are often looking for more than technical specifications, so we want to empower contractors to make emotional connections with their customers based on their energy and environmental concerns and the comfort and health of their families when purchasing water heating equipment."

To learn more about ENERGY STAR, please visit https://www.energystar.gov/.

To learn more about Bradford White, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com/ or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Water HeatersBradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About ENERGY STAR®ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

