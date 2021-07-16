Bradford White Canada Wins Inaugural CIPH Golden Leaf Award

New honor recognizes Canadian subsidiary of top water heating and storage products provider for exemplary support of industry

AMBLER, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Canada, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, a leader in residential and commercial water heating and storage products, has been selected as the first recipient of the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH) Manufacturers' Agent Council Golden Leaf Award.

The award honors a CIPH member company with a proven track record of supporting the efforts of sales agencies and exclusively utilizing manufacturers' agents.

"I would like to congratulate Mark Williamson and the Bradford White Canada team on being presented with the first annual CIPH Golden Leaf award," said Ryan Bristow, managing partner at Equipco and chair of the CIPH Manufacturers' Agents Council. "The award goes to a truly deserving manufacturer that checks all the boxes when it comes to supporting and working with manufacturer's representatives. The company and its people exemplify what it is to be a partner in CIPH in so many ways and they continually strive to maintain positive working relationships."

Bradford White Canada is the Canadian sales, distribution and training provider for the product lines of Bradford White Corporation, including Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank®. Bradford White Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating and storage products.

"We at Bradford White Canada are honored to be the inaugural recipient of the Golden Leaf Award," said Mark Williamson, director of sales & marketing for Bradford White Canada. "This award showcases our vision and commitment to serving our industry. This is a total team award, and we could not have achieved it without the efforts of our whole group and our reps."

The CIPH Manufacturers' Agents Council created the Golden Leaf Award in 2020. The council expects to present the award annually.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com. For more information about Bradford White Canada, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/.

About Bradford White CorporationBradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and a distribution and training center in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

About Bradford White CanadaBradford White Canada sells, distributes and supports the product lines of Bradford White Corporation, including Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank®. With exceptional customer service and support, state-of-the-art facilities, a fully stocked parts service desk and dedicated next-day courier delivery, Bradford White Canada is a growing leader in the Canadian market. For more information, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/.

