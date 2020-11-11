Brad 'The Bull' Pistotnik And Tony Atterbury Bring Thanksgiving Magic In Garden City Kansas At Turkey Giveaway 2020

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Pistotnik and Tony Atterbury will give away hundreds of turkeys and hams as part of the 2nd annual Bull Attorneys Turkey Giveaway. Bull Attorneys is inviting all families in need to visit the offices located at 3102 E Kansas Ave. in Garden City from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.

There's excitement for the 2nd annual Turkey Giveaway and the happiness it brings to so many. The Bull Attorneys are grateful for the Garden City community and the people that make it special. Last year, over 200 families met in the parking lot; the lines stretched far beyond the parked vehicles. In total, there were over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to hundreds of families in need. All of the children also received a free, stuffed Brad 'The Bull' toy.

" Our community has suffered so much this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are going to do what we can. There are so many people needing support that cannot afford to buy a turkey to feed their families. We want to be there to help them, let them know we're in this together. We plan on hosting this event for many years to come," said Tony Atterbury.

Brad Pistotnik Law Offices3102 E Kansas Ave #100, Garden City, KS 67846 11/21/20202:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (While Supplies Last)

For over 14 years, Brad and Christina Pistotnik have helped thousands of families in need by donating money, supplies, food, and toys in the Wichita community annually. Tony and Karen Atterbury have been with the firm for the last five years and embraced all charitable drives and donations sponsored by the Pistotniks. Tony has led the mirroring of the Wichita community charity drives in Western Kansas and has developed the annual Turkey Giveaway.

" No family should ever go hungry, especially not during the holidays after the year we've had together. We must continue to take care of each other and share joy and kindness in these times of need. I look forward to personally meeting the families of our community at all our events," said Brad Pistotnik.

The Bull Attorney's staff personally dedicate time, energy, and money to the great people of Kansas. The team looks forward to seeing friends and family from Western Kansas attend the 15th annual Brad Pistotnik Law Toy Giveaway in Wichita, in December. The team will host thousands of families to receive gifts for their children for Christmas. Garden City, Dodge City, Ulysses, and other western towns are encouraged to come to Wichita for the event.

Social distancing will be practiced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A face covering will be required, if you do not have one, we will provide one to you.

Media Contact: Michelle KeimPhone: (316) 684-4400Email: web@bullattorneys.com

