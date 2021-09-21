Brad's Deals Achieves CarbonNeutral® Certification

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Zero Emissions Day 2021, Brad's Deals is proud to announce the company has achieved its CarbonNeutral ® company certification, in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. The milestone supports the company's ongoing commitment to nurture more environmentally-responsible business practices and helps offset a carbon footprint comparable to 45,010 gallons of gasoline consumed, 136 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, or 48,657,059 smartphones being charged.

"We're proud to walk the talk when it comes to the importance of sustainability."

The CarbonNeutral Protocol was created and is managed by Natural Capital Partners . It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Natural Capital Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality carbon neutral action. The Protocol is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice.

Brad's Deals made the commitment to carbon neutrality in honor of the company's 20th Anniversary taking place this year. As an active participant in the ecommerce industry, the company fully realizes its role in the creation and distribution of shipping containers and supplies resulting from deforestation activities. With today's announcement, Brad's Deals has pledged to offset the impact of its carbon footprint by supporting the Acre Amazonian Rainforest REDD+ project.

"We're proud to walk the talk when it comes to the importance of sustainability and understand that we have a responsibility to help replace and maintain the natural resources consumed as a result of the ecommerce industry's shipping needs," said Amy Bourne, President and COO of Brad's Deals. "We plan to live up to our promises of reducing our emissions and maintaining our carbon neutrality for many years to come."

Sherah Beckley, Client Solutions Manager at Natural Capital Partners added: "It's so important that more and more businesses of all sizes are stepping up to take climate action. Brad's Deals' efforts to reduce its emissions and resulting CarbonNeutral certification are great examples of companies taking their environmental responsibilities seriously."

Brad's Deals will continue to deploy its own internal practices across the organization to reduce its emissions. Some of the steps the company has taken thus far towards greener practices include: promoting the purchase of eco-friendly products on Earth Day; virtual working due to the COVID-19 pandemic; eliminating the use of plastic plates and utensils; providing employees with reusable water bottles and coffee mugs; and composting and recycling paper, plastic, and electronic items.

About Brad's Deals Since 2001, Brad's Deals has put consumers first, always . Powered by real experts, the marketplace shares honest advice with consumers on their favorite brands and services. No need to comparison shop, because every deal is researched for quality and the best price, always giving consumers peace of mind. It's an easy, trusted online shopping experience with a human touch only found at Brad's Deals... the safest place to shop on Earth.

About Natural Capital Partners With more than 300 clients in 34 countries, including Microsoft, MetLife, Logitech, PwC, Sky and Ørsted, Natural Capital Partners is harnessing the power of business to create a more sustainable world. Through a global network of projects, the company delivers the highest quality solutions which make real change possible: reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving and restoring forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods.

