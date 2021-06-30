Bracewell Promotes Nicholas Neuberger To Senior Counsel In London

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell (UK) LLP announced today that Nicholas Neuberger has been promoted from senior associate to senior counsel.

"Nick is a highly accomplished corporate lawyer who has been involved in several leading mandates in the London office," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "I'm pleased to congratulate him on his promotion."

Neuberger focuses on international transactions within the energy sector. He advises clients on a wide range of cross-border transactions in the public and private sectors, including projects and transactions in more than 25 jurisdictions. His recent engagements include work on one of the largest battery storage projects in development in the UK and the development of a European LNG terminal, as well as the privatization of Greece's largest energy group.

Neuberger earned his B.A. with honors from University of Bristol and his L.P.C. with distinction from BPP Law School.

