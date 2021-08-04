BQE Software Names Austin Miller As Chief Marketing Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software Inc., a leading cloud-based software provider to professional service firms, recently announced Austin Miller as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. His primary focus will be to facilitate growth and increase sales by developing comprehensive marketing campaigns that improve brand recognition and increase market share.

Having worked with Visionary Leaders, Inspirational Leaders, Brilliant Analysts, Imaginative Marketers, and Operation Ninjas, Miller's diverse background makes him a perfect fit for BQE's expansion plans in the coming months and years.

"I'm a firm believer that we are products of our environment," Miller said. "I've worked with some of the brightest minds in the SaaS space, and have taken the best of what they have to offer and made it my own."

Miller brings decades of sales and marketing expertise to BQE, along with a data-driven marketing approach. He believes that great products market themselves, provided they solve problems and add value in a unique and ROI-positive way. A great product and an incredible team initially drew him to BQE, where he is charged with ensuring all marketing strategies are aligned to deliver the right messages to the right people at precisely the right times.

"Mr. Miller's breadth of experience gives him the ability to have a universal perspective when it comes to solving problems, working in cross-functional teams, and capitalizing on opportunities," added Shafat Qazi, the CEO and Founder of BQE Software. "This, coupled with his work ethic, get-it-done mentality, and rare combination of creative thinking and analytical prowess, make him highly effective when working independently and unstoppable when working as a part of a team."

To learn more about BQE, the company's award-winning platform - BQE CORE - or Mr. Martin himself, visit BQE.com .

About BQE Software:BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE CORE®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:BQE Software Inc. Steven Burns, Chief Creative Officer(310) 602 4010 315851@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bqe-software-names-austin-miller-as-chief-marketing-officer-301347669.html

SOURCE BQE Software Inc.