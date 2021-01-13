BQE CORE Rated Amongst The Best Billing And Invoicing Software Platforms By PCMag

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, a leading business management software provider to professional service firms, recently earned an Editors' Choice designation by PCMag for the company's popular BQE CORE platform.

Named as one of the best business software solutions for invoicing and billing, CORE was recognized for its intuitive features that simplify and automate operations for business owners and their teams — especially those in service-based businesses such as architecture, engineering, consulting, accounting and legal.

In the review, PCMag said of BQE CORE: "When it comes to invoicing operations, BQE CORE continues to do well. As you might expect with a project-oriented accounting system, invoicing is also project-oriented. [...] BQE has specialized in this area of invoicing for quite a long time, and the company knows its target segment well."

Being able to manage all front and back-office needs in a single platform enables business owners and managers to make more informed decisions in real-time.

"We are excited about this recognition from PCMag, since it clearly illustrates how BQE CORE excels over our competitors when it comes to managing the entire workflow, from time and expense tracking to invoicing," said Steven Burns, BQE Software 's Chief Creative Officer. "This is one of the most difficult problems faced by professional service firms, and something that we are continuously updating to better meet the needs of our customers."

PCMagazine rated BQE 4.5/5 stars for its simple billing and invoice features, as well as ability to manage projects and track time. This rating places BQE CORE above longstanding competitors including Quickbooks (3.0/5), and amongst the highest rated cloud-based solutions rated by PCMag.

"In a field littered with stand-alone billing and invoicing applications, we are proud of CORE and how it was engineered to be both powerful and flexible to accommodate a variety of different needs," Burns added. "Our robust platform - which includes BQE CORE HR, BQE CORE CRM and BQE CORE ACCOUNTING - combined with our powerful time and billing solution, makes us the ultimate native-cloud platform for any professional service firm."

In fact, PCMagazine's review of BQE CORE ended by saying: "As a software suite, its collection of modules and functionality is dynamite."

About BQE Software:

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE CORE®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia.

