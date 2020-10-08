BPL Announces October 10th Hereditary Factor X Deficiency Awareness Day

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory is proud to recognize the first Hereditary Factor X (10) Deficiency Awareness Day on October 10 th. This day helps bring a very rare bleeding disorder to the forefront, including the patients it impacts, the challenges they face, and the treatments that might help.

About 1 in 12 people with a rare bleeding disorder have Hereditary Factor X Deficiency, which causes unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising, heavy menstrual bleeding in women, painful or swollen joints, nose bleeds, and bleeding gums. Serious bleeding in the brain or stomach is also possible. Because the symptoms are so varied, many patients often suffer for years before being diagnosed. Thankfully, a simple blood test can be done to determine whether someone has the disorder and can be treated with plasma-based treatments.

"Today is all about coming together to bring awareness to Hereditary Factor X Deficiency and those living with the disorder so that we can elevate their stories and help others better understand the condition," notes Bob Rossilli, President and Chief Commercial Officer of BPL USA. "But it's also important to know treatment for this disorder is available, and educational initiatives like this can help those who are struggling and undiagnosed get the care they need."

The first Hereditary Factor X Deficiency Awareness Day is on 10/10/20. To learn more about Hereditary Factor X Deficiency, visit www.factorXinfo.com.

About Bio Products Laboratory USA (BPL USA)

BPL USA, headquartered in Durham, NC, focuses on providing access to BPL's plasma-derived therapies to the US market. BPL USA is dedicated to delivering transformative therapies to patients in the areas of Immunology, rare bleeding disorders, and critical care. In addition to five currently available specialty medicines in the US market, BPL is also investing in the development of a robust pipeline of future product candidates for patients with rare and orphan diseases. Since receiving its first US FDA approval in 2009, BPL has proudly built a strong culture and reputation as an industry leader with specialty pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and patient advocacy organizations. BPL USA is part of a global company, Bio Products Laboratory, which boasts a vibrant 60-year heritage in plasma research, technology, and manufacturing. For more information about BPL in the United States, please visit www.bpl-us.com.

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognising the power of plasma and with over 60 years heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and with plasma collection centres across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com.

BPL consists of two operating divisions - BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors, in around 51 centres across the US. BPL Plasma employs over 2000 staff, to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centres. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follow industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates clean and safe plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services and administrative activities. BPL's plasma derived medicines are commercially available in the UK, USA and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local distribution partners.

