Bp And Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration To Drive Integrated Energy Offers To Reduce Emissions At Campuses And Cities

BENGALURU and MUMBAI, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (INFY) - Get Report, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and bp, a global integrated energy company, today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customers' energy assets and services.

Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp's energy and mobility expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform. bp's integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions.

The integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimize supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure.

Following a pilot at Infosys' Pune campus, the companies intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks as well as cities.

Infosys achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 - 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. bp has an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Together, both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonize corporations and cities.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Digitization will act as a driver for decarbonization and building work and living spaces of the future. With the present advancement in technology, we can create solutions that provide positive impulses, transparency, control, and enhanced decision-making. Infosys has had a long-standing commitment towards sustainability. We have crafted ambitious ESG goals for the next decade, continuing to focus on reducing emissions and co-creating solutions for a no/low carbon future. bp - our strategic partner for the last 16 years - shares our ambitions for a net zero carbon future and this partnership gives us a perfect opportunity to co-innovate and co-create the Integrated Energy and mobility offering leveraging Infosys digital prowess and bp's expertise in sustainable energy solutions. Together, we will strive towards a cleaner and greener future."

Sashi Mukundan, President, bp India and SVP bp group, said, "Integrated energy and mobility solutions have huge potential to enable clean cities powered by low carbon energy, and digital platforms are a vital component. We are excited to work with Infosys to explore how digitally-enabled integrated energy can deliver reliable, efficient and low carbon energy for Infosys campuses. Through this strategic collaboration, bp and Infosys can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks and cities, to help the world decarbonise faster."

bp in India

With a century-long business presence in India, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in the country. In addition to their gas value chain partnership, bp and RIL earlier this year also completed the formation of their major retail, aviation fuels and mobility alliance. bp's activities in India also include Castrol lubricants, oil and gas trading, clean energy projects through Lightsource bp, IT back office activities, a new global business services center, staffing and training for the global bp marine fleet, and the recruitment of skilled Indian employees for bp's global businesses.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (INFY) - Get Report can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

