Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Names Lisa Anastasi Chief Development And Public Affairs Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America will welcome Lisa Anastasi as its new Chief Development and Public Affairs Officer beginning September 20, 2021. As the leader of the non-profit's resource development and government relations divisions, Anastasi will lead ambitious growth and sustainability goals supporting the national organization and a network of more than 4,700 local Clubs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, during a time that has never been more important for investing in great futures for America's kids & teens," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "With Lisa's experience and leadership, she will enable our organization to continue to strengthen and grow to serve the needs of kids, families and communities across the country, on Native lands, and U.S. military bases world-wide."

An innovative leader in the philanthropic sector, Anastasi will join Boys & Girls Clubs of America from the United Service Organizations (USO), the nation's leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families, where she served as Chief Development and Marketing Officer. Under her leadership, the USO achieved its highest fundraising years on record and more than doubled the organization's online, major gifts and planned giving revenue.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America has an extraordinary mission and brand, as well as a solid foundation for building meaningful partnerships that create significant impact in communities," said Anastasi. "I look forward to building on this legacy with the national team, and to continue elevating the powerful network of local Boys & Girls Clubs to realize transformational growth and increase support for addressing the ever-evolving needs of young people in America."

Prior to the USO, Anastasi served as the Vice President of Development for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. While there, she led the organization's first capital campaign, raising more than $500 million in less than five years to build the Bush Center and establish the Bush Institute.

She began her career with former U.S. Congressman Larry Combest of Texas, working on legislative issues including education and veterans' affairs. She also served in the office of U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison as a Cortez A.M. Ewing Fellow. Additionally, as a government relations consultant, Anastasi represented colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations on Capitol Hill, where she helped to secure more than $300 million in federal funding for her clients.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America was founded in 1906 to lead a nationwide federation of local Boys & Girls Clubs. Today, more than 4,700 local Clubs provide a safe place with caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs for 4.3 million kids annually. Club programs engage youth with learning opportunities that fuel academic growth, leadership, sports, health and wellness, and empower kids and teens to develop the essential skills they need to be successful beyond high school.

