Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Names H Walker As Diversity, Inclusion & Equity Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America has named H Walker as its new Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Officer, underscoring the organization's ongoing commitment and legacy of building opportunity and great futures for kids and teens. Walker will be charged with building upon the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and creating new initiatives for Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide and key organization partnerships. In addition, he will drive a community-focused strategy for Breaking Down Barriers, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's commitment to addressing and dismantling racism and inequity for all youth, employees and volunteers at Boys & Girls Clubs.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. It's not only foundational to who we are as an organization, but fundamental to what Boys & Girls Clubs stands for," said Lorraine Orr, chief operations officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As we undertake this work of dismantling racism and inequity, it was critical we build infrastructure to create long-term, sustainable impact. We are thrilled to welcome H to Boys & Girls Clubs. With his diversity, equity and inclusion expertise, I'm confident he will guide us on the right track and help us eliminate barriers for marginalized communities."

Walker joins Boys & Girls Clubs of America from an extended career with global brands like The Coca-Cola Company, IBM, McDonald's Corporation, and the United States Postal Service, where he served in numerous organizational culture and diversity, equity and inclusion leadership roles in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America. Walker's work helped transform DEI educational experiences, corporate strategies and structures and inspired senior leaders, staff, membership organizations, franchisees and suppliers to challenge their own knowledge and truly embrace DEI as a mindset and a way of managing change.

Walker is steadfast in his belief that diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies improve financial performance and stimulates corporate and community excitement. This "people-first, human-centered" way of life communicates that the goal is to do good.

"I'm thrilled to join Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help continue and innovate their work to create inclusion and equity within their organization and for kids and teens in Clubs across the country," said H Walker, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Diversity, equity and inclusion is not only a strategy but should be infused in an organization's culture, building a more equitable future for all. Boys & Girls Clubs play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers for so many young people today, and we must continue to strengthen the opportunity equation for millions that are impacted by this organization."

To learn more about how Boys & Girls Clubs of America's commitment to breaking down barriers for all youth, visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaFor 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

