Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Introduces Kids And Teens To Careers In Veterinary Medicine

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital®, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is providing young people with opportunities to explore careers in veterinary medicine.

As a part of its commitment to supporting the youth organization's workforce readiness strategy, Banfield aims to inspire the next generation of veterinary professionals by introducing teens to the field through a series of live and recorded career sessions.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Banfield will engage 12 Clubs where Banfield doctors and certified veterinary technicians will share their career journeys and provide youth a perspective on what it takes to work in the veterinary profession. These experiences provide opportunities for Club Youth to expand their curiosity and receive meaningful exposure to careers in the veterinary industry, preparing them for success in the future.

To kick off this effort, Banfield leaders and veterinary professionals, with the help of actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, inspired Boys & Girls Clubs of Whittier to pursue their aspirations and consider a career in veterinary medicine. At the event, kids and teens were also introduced to Banfield's " NextVet,", a once-in-a-lifetime paid internship experience that will give 15 deserving high school students across the country an immersive look at what it's like to be a part of a hospital team and how to have a successful career in veterinary medicine.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital to offer hands-on learning experiences as a critical resource for youth to reach their full potentials," said Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Access to working professionals and internships in the veterinary medicine industry helps kids and teens to understand the breadth of career opportunities that exist in this field as they consider their future careers."

According to a 2020 study by Banfield, an estimated 75 million pets in the U.S. may not have access to the veterinary care they need by 2030, with an important factor being a critical shortage of veterinary professionals.

"At Banfield, our commitment to equity, inclusion, and diversity drives our culture, and we are committed to using our size and scale to help diversify and strengthen the veterinary talent pipeline," said Melissa Marshall, vice president of people & organization at Banfield Pet Hospital. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to connect with and inspire students across the country as they look toward the next step in their academic journey and consider a future in veterinary medicine."

Boys & Girls Clubs are closing the opportunity and job readiness gap by preparing youth for success in their first job and helping them develop a plan to pursue the career of their dreams. The Club experience engages youth in relevant learning opportunities, provides exposure to different career opportunities and equips kids and teens with the skills to succeed.

To learn more about this partnership and how it prepares youth for future success, visit www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/banfield-pet-hospital.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets annually. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, Banfield is committed to its purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS ®—because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaFor 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

