Boyd Gaming Awards More Than $145,000 To Charities Nationwide In 2020 'Wreaths Of Hope' Competition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it awarded more than $145,000 to non-profit organizations across the country in the Company's annual holiday competition, "Wreaths of Hope.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - Get Report today announced that it awarded more than $145,000 to non-profit organizations across the country in the Company's annual holiday competition, "Wreaths of Hope."

More than 135 non-profit organizations participated in the 2020 competition, decorating wreaths that were displayed online and at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide. A total of 18 Boyd Gaming destinations participated in Wreaths of Hope in Nevada, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania. Winners were decided directly by Boyd Gaming customers, who were invited to vote for their favorite charities online and in-person at select participating properties.

Since launching Trees of Hope in 2007 in Louisiana, Boyd Gaming has awarded more than $850,000 to hundreds of non-profit organizations in the annual competition. The $145,000 national prize pool awarded in 2020 represented the largest prize pool in the history of the competition.

The first-place winners of the 2020 Wreaths of Hope competition are as follows:

Nevada Aliante: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas The Orleans : Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Gold Coast : Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Suncoast: SafeNest Cannery: Disabled American Veterans California : Children's Heart Foundation Sam's Town: St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Illinois Par-A-Dice: Neighborhood House

Kansas Kansas Star: Disabled American Veterans

Louisiana Amelia Belle : Chez Hope Delta Downs : Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana Evangeline Downs : Opelousas Area Cerebral Palsy Clinic Sam's Town Shreveport: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana Treasure Chest: Metropolitan Center for Women and Children

Mississippi IP Casino Resort Spa: Humane Society of South Mississippi Sam's Town Tunica: American Cancer Society

Missouri Ameristar Kansas City: To be announced on January 20.

Pennsylvania Valley Forge : Brandywine Valley SPCA

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's commitment to its communities, visit www.boydgaming.com/about-boyd-gaming/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Boyd GamingFounded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - Get Report is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-awards-more-than-145-000-to-charities-nationwide-in-2020-wreaths-of-hope-competition-301205613.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation