Boxlight's Clevertouch Launches Successful Technology Rollout At NA College

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful implementation of Clevertouch UX Pro displays to NA College in United Kingdom.

NA College recently shifted to a blended delivery approach of instruction allowing staff and learners to engage and learn from anywhere. A key aim for NA College was to keep the learning consistent and flowing so that interruptions are minimized. The college selected Clevertouch due to the exceptionally intuitive functions such as transferring handwritten script, accessibility to live searches via internet, and access to lessons and notes via QR code. In addition, cameras were added to the displays to split learner groups due to health and safety restrictions.

"We needed technology that would allow students to continue their studies and get the full classroom experience from their home so as not to be at a disadvantage when it comes to their learning," says Lisa Emmerson, Digital Learning and Innovation Manager at NA College. "Whether delivering an advanced Math session to Engineering learners, or an Operational Management session to our Management learners, Clevertouch equipped us with the technology to be able to make the sessions an immersive and intuitive digital experience without detracting from the valuable content being delivered."

Clevertouch training sessions have been instrumental in helping tutors to get up and running successfully. After an initial training of the UX Pro display functions, a follow up training was arranged on areas of specific need.

