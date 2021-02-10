Boxlight's Clevertouch Announces First Of Many Brand Investments For 2021

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced Clevertouch has introduced the launch of their redesigned website, the first of many brand investments for 2021.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced Clevertouch has introduced the launch of their redesigned website, the first of many brand investments for 2021. This new website will enable freer and more open communication with partners and customers.

One year in development, this significant investment in brand and website redesign is a future-proofing decision that helps Boxlight continue their drive towards becoming a world leading technology solutions provider of hardware, software, web-based platforms, and professional development services within Education, Enterprise, Healthcare, Government and Retail.

Some of the state-of-the art features that visitors can expect include:

a user experience that will resonate with worldwide partners and customers because of its intuitiveness and functionality

a configurator tool which allows customers to identify the optimal touch screen solution for any given project

Digital Ecosystem walk-through videos showcasing vertical sector in-situ solutions

In keeping with the Boxlight mission to be the leader of innovative and effective technology solutions across different markets, CEO Michael Pope states, "With the launch of the new Clevertouch website, our family of brands will continue to speak to the markets that are utilizing innovative digital technology solutions. We foresee more relationships as a result of this investment and certainly look forward to adding to this initial venture as we grow and diversify our products."

"We are committed to growing Boxlight brands and the new Clevertouch website is a significant step forward in moving ahead of the competition and offering more to our partners and end users," stated Mark Starkey, Boxlight President of Sales. He adds, "We now feature all of our Clevertouch solutions across one website and will be adding new innovative products in the coming months."

This brand investment is first of many for 2021 that will enable us to exceed our goals. More announcements to follow shortly.

To visit the newly released website refresh, please visit Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch ® and Mimio ®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005612/en/