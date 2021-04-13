Boxlight Named Finalist In Six Categories Of EdTech Awards

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced it was named by EdTech Digest as a finalist in six EdTech Awards categories for eight solutions.

Celebrating its 11 th year, The EdTech Awards is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in the industry. The US-based program recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

Boxlight was named finalist in six categories for eight solutions:

MimioConnect® for Collaboration Solution

MimioClarity Classroom Audio Distribution System for Communication Solution

MimoConnect for e-Learning, Blended, Flipped Solution

Boxlight-EOS Education Educator Essentials for Remote & Hybrid Learning for Professional Development Learning Solution

MimioSTEM Mobile STEM Lab Bundle and MyStemKits & Robo 3D for STEM

Boxlight-EOS Professional Development Services for Product or Service Setting Trend

"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward," Rivero said.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch ® and Mimio ®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

