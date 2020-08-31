Boxlight Awarded STEM Contract In Colorado

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that Jeffco Public Schools in Denver, Colorado has selected Boxlight as a provider of STEM solutions with partner...

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) - Get Report, a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that Jeffco Public Schools in Denver, Colorado has selected Boxlight as a provider of STEM solutions with partner DHE Computer Systems.

Under the contract with Boxlight, Jeffco Public Schools will acquire STEM solutions including Robo3D Printers, MyStemKits K-12 curriculum and 3D printable manipulatives. The course of the contract will include training, set-up and installation, and implementation. Boxlight will also offer professional development to further assist in ensuring these STEM solutions are successful within the district. Jeffco Public Schools has over 155 schools and a student population of nearly 84,000.

"This award for 3D printers and STEM labs within Colorado is a small step in the right direction for implementing our incredible, integrated STEM solutions into more districts around the country. It's great to see schools investing in STEM, even amidst this pandemic, as we know how important creative and collaborative learning is for students to excel in math and science, and be prepared for 21 st century careers," said Braydon Moreno, Director of STEM Solutions, Boxlight.

"The award for JeffCo Public Schools sets the stage for our partnership with Boxlight's MimioSTEM division to bring their various STEM technology solutions to more districts around the country. We look forward to providing an incredible solution in hardware, software, and training," said Dan Hammack, CEO, DHE Computer Systems.

About Jeffco and Denver Public Schools

Jeffco Public Schools, Colorado's second largest school district, has been providing educational excellence for 70 years. Serving nearly 85,000 students at 155 schools across Jefferson County, we embrace the spirit of the West and the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountain region.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005160/en/