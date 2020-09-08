Boxed Water™ And Other Planet-Focused Partners Band Together For September's Coastal Cleanup Month

As plastic waste surges in the pandemic era, leading conscious brands, including TOMS, ChicoBag, Necessaire and Toad&Co, join Boxed Water in bringing awareness back to our environment and offering a planet-focused giveaway in the process.

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxed Water Is Better® - the most sustainable water brand in the category - has teamed up with partners who offer eco-friendly products including TOMS, ChicoBag, Nécessaire, and Toad&Co to drive consumer awareness of September's Coastal Cleanup Month. As a part of their shared, ongoing mission to stop plastic from polluting land and beaches, the campaign will activate a multi-faceted online giveaway and support the nationwide cleanup efforts of nonprofits like Ocean Blue Project.

The campaign will kick off on September 8, 2020 and continue through the entire Coastal Cleanup month of September, with other key dates including National Clean Up Day on September 19 and Climate Week slated for September 21-27. Participating brands want to address the continued climate crisis, help offset the pandemic plastic surge, and celebrate a "renewed normal," all while incentivizing people to participate in safe clean-up efforts with eco-friendly products that are good for the planet.

"We are so excited to announce the launch of our campaign with many amazing brands who share our mission to protect the planet," said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. "Yes, there's a lot going on in the world, but the environment is critical to our health and wellbeing. We are relishing the reprieve the great outdoors offers us right now. Let's repay the favor, and keep our coasts, oceans, rivers and lands clean and free of plastic pollution."

The participating brands are contributing more than $10,000 to Ocean Blue Project, a grassroots, community-driven nonprofit to clean and care for our oceans, lakes and rivers.

Consumers can indicate their clean-up pledge via a landing page launching on September 8 on boxedwater.com and enter for a chance to win "clean up kits" which will include a water subscription from Boxed Water Is Better, ChicoBag reusable snack bags, produce bags, and To-Go Ware bamboo utensils, TOMS' earthwise™️ eyewear rooted in earth-friendly materials, Nécessaire's climate neutral The Hand Cream, and Toad&Co's 100% organic cotton graphic tees designed in partnership with artist Daren Thomas Magee.

Consumers are encouraged to use these goods for their own socially distanced cleanups or "plogging," a movement originating in Europe, that combines jogging (hiking and walking too) with picking up litter.

"Our ability to mitigate the climate crisis requires that we rally as a community, activating our individual and collective powers to make a difference," noted Rob Koenen, Chief Marketing Officer at Boxed Water. "We can each flex our muscles with actual clean-up efforts, shared knowledge and expertise, purchase power and social awareness efforts. I am proud that these brands banded together during this significant month for the planet."

Ocean Blue Project's mission is to rehabilitate and conserve the world's oceans, beaches, and rivers through beach and river cleanups. Boxed Water began a partnership with Ocean Blue Project in 2018, committing to clean 3,000 miles of beaches across the country.

To learn more about Boxed Water, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

ABOUT BOXED WATERBoxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests - where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested - and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

ABOUT CHICOBAG & TO-GO Ware Two brands, one mission. Together, ChicoBag and To-Go Ware are helping humanity bag the single-use habit. Our goal is to eliminate 34 billion single-use bags, utensils, and containers from our waterways and oceans by 2022. ChicoBag and To-Go Ware have helped millions significantly reduce their single-use consumption and have saved an estimated 18 billion single-use items from entering the waste stream. We are leading an unapologetic movement to preserve the planet for future generations through sustainable, reusable products. Join the movement at chicobag.com.

ABOUT TOMS SHOES, LLCAs the Original One for One Company, TOMS has always been in business to improve lives. Since we first launched in 2006, our community has impacted nearly 100,000,000 lives. Today, we give 1/3 of our profits to organizations around the world that are working to create positive change. That means that for every $3 we make, we give $1 away—both in the form of shoes for those in need as well as impact grants to fuel meaningful work. This is our commitment—to our partners, to our community, and to our future.

About NécessaireAt Nécessaire, we design the personal care items we truly need (the necessary) that are good for our health and support our wellness. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can, always striving to give us much as we take to truly be sustainable. Nécessaire is Climate Neutral Certified and a 1% For The Planet member.

ABOUT TOAD&COLife can be complicated. Your clothes should not be. 100% of Toad&Co's clothing line is made with sustainable materials and/or certifications, and is scientifically proven to bring you joy. They make clothes that let you live in the moment and wear it well. From sustainable clothing to support of adults with disabilities, Toad&Co strives to be thoughtful citizens of the planet.

ABOUT OCEAN BLUE PROJECTOcean Blue (OBP) is an environmental nonprofit founded in 2012 in Newport, Oregon by father and son, Richard and Fleet Aterbury. OBP is built around one vision: that the world's ocean, beaches and rivers will once again be pristine, self-sustaining ecosystems where wildlife and human communities can coexist and otherwise thrive. OBP collaborates with local communities and governments to mobilize resources removing plastic public spaces. They also build solutions to keep pollutants from entering ecosystems and raise awareness with community-driven service learning projects. Please learn more at Oceanblueproject.org

Media Contact Matt Kovacs(310) 395-5050 mkovacs@blazepr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxed-water-and-other-planet-focused-partners-band-together-for-septembers-coastal-cleanup-month-301124781.html

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better