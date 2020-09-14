Box Office Mojo By IMDbPro Delivers Data For CNN Business's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Dashboard

Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro ( boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box office data, is powering information for CNN Business's recently launched COVID-19 Economic Recovery Dashboard. The dashboard provides a wealth of information on the impact of COVID-19 on our rapidly changing economy in an interactive and visually engaging format. Easy-to-understand graphs and charts show the impact on key financial and economic indicators including mortgage rates, unemployment figures, and the amount Americans are saving. Box Office Mojo data is also available in IMDb's data licensing products available through the AWS Data Exchange, making it easy for companies to analyze entertainment trends ( developer.imdb.com).

As more theaters begin to re-open, Box Office Mojo is illustrating a gradual but steady improvement in box office figures, from their lowest ebb of $5,250 for the week of March 27-April 2, to $30.1 million in overall gross for the week of September 4-10. The top three films for the week ending September 10 were Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet , which reaped $20.2 million in its opening week, followed by The New Mutants ($4.5 million) and the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged , which added $2.7 million for the week. Over the past several months, box office tallies were impacted by theater closures, stay-at-home orders, and the cancellation or delay of major U.S. theatrical releases. Prior to the shutdown, the week of January 17-23 was 2020's best performing week, with more than $245 million worth of tickets sold, coinciding with the release of the year's highest grossing film so far, Bad Boys for Life .

"Developers, companies, and other customers frequently ask us how they can integrate IMDb's authoritative movie, TV, and celebrity content into their services, and when CNN Business reached out to us about this opportunity we were thrilled to work with them," said Brian Carver, Head of Content and Licensing for IMDb ( www.imdb.com). "CNN Business is able to easily access the weekly box office grosses from Box Office Mojo, and use these numbers alongside other key financial indicators to paint a more complete picture of the health of the American economy."

Box Office Mojo is a service of IMDbPro ( www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. Box Office Mojo offers box office results for thousands of films spanning several decades, domestic and international grosses, curated box office "showdowns" between popular films, a comprehensive calendar of upcoming movie releases, and charts showing the highest-grossing films of all time and the current year to date by brand, franchise, genre and MPAA rating.

Celebrating its 30 th year, IMDb is an indispensable resource for entertainment fans of all ages. In addition to offering original content and programming including videos and podcasts, IMDb is continually innovating to help customers make the most of their screen time. IMDb recently launched " What to Watch," a tailored feature that makes it easy to discover and enjoy new and classic entertainment, by providing personalized recommendations, Watchlists, monthly streaming guides, and fan favorites.

About IMDb

With more than 380 million searchable data items — including 6 million movie, TV and entertainment titles, 10 million cast and crew members and 8 million images — IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, and has a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. The IMDb database is continually growing, thanks to a vast contributor community of entertainment professionals and companies, IMDb staff, individual contributors and other trusted sources. IMDb provides entertainment-related information for Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, and services including Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service available on hundreds of millions of devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers, and X-Ray on Prime Video, an exclusive feature that gives instant access to cast, characters, music, trivia, photos, videos and other bonus materials as part of the viewing experience. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses, including film studios, television networks, streaming services and cable companies, as well as airlines, electronics manufacturers, non-profit organizations and software developers. Learn more at developer.imdb.com. Other IMDb products and services include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; a free streaming channel, IMDb TV; and IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005671/en/