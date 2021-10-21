Box Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Content Services Platforms For The Third Consecutive Year

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms (CSP) for the third year in a row.

Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, the leading Content Cloud, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms (CSP) for the third year in a row. As organizations are increasingly looking to invest in solutions that support remote employees and hybrid work environments, the company believes, the continued momentum validates Box's vision for the Content Cloud - one secure platform to manage content in the cloud. Box, and 17 other vendors, were measured by Gartner on their Completeness of Vision and their Ability to Execute.

Over the past year, Box has delivered a series of product innovations that have allowed the company to significantly close the gap between legacy CSP vendor offerings, including intelligent content security, governance and automation capabilities, content and productivity intelligence enhancements, new and updated integrations, and the addition of native e-signatures.

"The world has undergone a decade of change in less than two years, with organizations continuing to accelerate their digital transformation to support the new way of working," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer for Box. "The past two years have shown us that legacy, on-prem content tools are unable to meet the needs that today's work from anywhere reality demands. The CSP market is evolving, and Box has proven to be a disruptor in the industry while continuing to take away market share from legacy players."

According to Gartner, "Organizations are looking increasingly to modern, cloud-based solutions. Content services has been a traditionalist technology discipline for many organizations with on-premises or private hosted solutions being the most commonly deployed model. This is changing rapidly with a majority of Gartner inquiries now focusing on cloud deployments to modern existing implementations. This increased importance of true cloud solutions is reflected in our market analysis this year."

Box makes it easy for more than 100,000 organizations around the world to power their digital workplaces, removing barriers for employees to share, access and collaborate securely on their most critical content. Box has been named as a Leader again by Gartner, in addition to a series of prominent analyst recognitions:

For more information on today's announcement, please visit the Box blog. Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report here.

​​Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Collaboration Tools, October 14, 2020. 97% of customers have willingness to recommend based on 131 reviews as of 31st July 2020 in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Collaboration Tools

About Box

Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

