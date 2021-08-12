Box, Inc. Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategy To Drive Value For All Stockholders

Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Report, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"). The presentation is available at VoteBlueforBox.com or on the investor relations section of the company's website.

The Box Board of Directors issued the following statement:

The Box Board and management team have taken meaningful actions over the last 18 months to accelerate the company's growth strategy, improve its operational and financial results and enhance its governance. Box's reconstituted, world-class Board - seven members of which have joined in the last three years, and two of which are Starboard-approved - is overseeing the execution of the right strategy, placing Box in the strongest financial position in its history. This has led to total stockholder returns that have outperformed Box's SaaS peer set 1 in the past year. This momentum is further evidenced by Box's strong preliminary fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results and raised fiscal year 2022 guidance, announced today.

Today's presentation to investors underscores that the Box of today is not the Box of 2019. Starboard's critiques are largely outdated and focused on the company's performance from before the March 2020 settlement that the Board has already acknowledged and is addressing head-on. We have been executing a comprehensive strategy to reaccelerate growth and improve operating margin, and these changes are producing results.

Our record demonstrates that when Starboard has sought appropriate change, the Board and the management team embraced those ideas. However, the Board believes that what Starboard is now demanding is not in the best interests of stockholders and the fact that Starboard is waging a proxy contest reflects its displeasure that the directors it approved just last year are exercising independent judgment rather than capitulating to its value-destructive demands. The Box Board and management are committed to acting in the best interests of all stockholders.

1 SaaS Peer Set includes 8x8, FireEye, Guidewire, HubSpot, New Relic, Nutanix, Qualys, Momentive, Solar Winds, Zendesk, and Zuora

Highlights of the presentation include:

Box is successfully evolving the business to drive operational results, accelerate growth and enhance margins Has built a stronger foundation across products, customers and go-to-market (GTM), and made investments in the platform to enable a multi-product, solution selling effort Re-acceleration of growth in recent quarters and continued improvements in profitability validate that the strategy and execution are working Exceeded revenue growth + FCF margin targets in FY 2021; raised guidance for FY 2022 revenue by $14 million since FQ4 2021; FY 2022 Non-GAAP operating margin expected to be approximately 19.5%, an increase over previous guidance of 18% to 18.5%



Box implemented significant Board and governance changes Added seven new independent directors since 2018; separated Chair and CEO roles Formed Operating Committee (includes two Starboard-approved directors) and Strategy Committee (includes all three Starboard settlement directors) Adopted majority vote standard for uncontested elections of directors; and eliminated certain supermajority voting requirements, subject to stockholder approval Continues to evolve compensation program incorporating stockholder feedback, including reducing equity burn rate



Board is maximizing stockholder value through KKR-led investment Unanimously approved KKR-led investment is validation of Box's strategy and potential to create future value for all stockholders well above $27 per share Subsequent self-tender provided the opportunity for stockholders to sell at a materially higher price than the low twenties per share that Starboard indicated would be acceptable for a sale of the company



Box has a strong, independent and highly qualified Board to oversee its strategy Diverse skillsets and proven track records of helping public companies drive disciplined growth, profitability and stockholder value Global go-to-market strategy and business operations experience through all business cycles Significant SaaS and enterprise software industry expertise as both operators and board members Proven ability and willingness to pursue a sale of a company when it maximizes value for stockholders



Box's nominees are vastly superior to Starboard's slate Box nominees include a former public company CFO and 2019 Director of the Year of the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors), a sitting public company CEO who has successfully scaled and led multiple multi-billion dollar SaaS and enterprise software businesses, and Box's Co-founder & CEO who is a pioneer of cloud content management Box nominees collectively bring nearly seven decades of SaaS and enterprise software experience, either as operators or board members, and have led multiple company sale transactions totaling tens of billions of dollars, maximizing stockholder value None of Starboard's nominees have any SaaS or enterprise software experience as an executive or director Starboard's independent nominees have a dearth of public company experience



Starboard is close-minded to alternative paths to create value Starboard has been myopic in its persistent demands over the past eight months - sell the company or fire the CEO Starboard abruptly withdrew its support for the company's path after a single quarter where Box provided revenue guidance that was 1.1% below consensus estimates but beat on all other guided metrics - and it continues to be close-minded



The Box Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of all stockholders and unanimously recommends that stockholders vote the BLUE proxy card "FOR ALL" of Box's three highly qualified directors standing for election - Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie - at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on September 9, 2021.

Box stockholders who need assistance in voting their shares may call Box's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 750-8233 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada), or +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries).

