Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report announced new monitoring and reporting tools for its Box Admin Console to help customers keep their businesses running smoothly and securely. These new capabilities include advanced reporting in Box Sign and Box Shield, automated verification controls, and an event stream that provides near real-time visibility into activity across Box.

"The amount of data added to our platform has increased exponentially, upwards of hundreds of petabytes monthly, as our more than 100,000 customers use Box to power their mission-critical business processes," said Alok Ojha, VP of Enterprise, Security and Compliance Products at Box. "We know the explosion of content presents customers with unprecedented risks and policy enforcement hurdles, and that's why we are committed to investing in tools that improve visibility and provide granular controls in the Box Admin Console. With these new tools, customers can keep track of, protect, and extract insights from their most important data."

The Box Admin Console gives IT and security teams control over their company's content with visibility into how it is being accessed, used, and shared both inside and outside of their organization. From one central place in Box, information security teams can monitor and investigate abnormal user behavior while admins can provide business partners such as the finance department with key insights that optimize and track retention policies for audit trails.

Today, Box announced new and enhanced tools that help customers capture even more insightful analytics from within the Admin Console:

An enhanced Box Sign report provides visibility into the e-signature process by including a user and enterprise-wide view. Available today, this tool helps IT admins and internal teams optimize digital transactions.

A more comprehensive user activity report with added filters and columns for targeted analytics, including a Box Shield classification column to easily monitor user actions on classified content. Available today, this tool helps security and compliance teams keep track of their most important data and prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

A new automated domain verification feature to programmatically confirm approved domains, increasing security and speeding up work. Available today, these controls combat domain misuse, provide more transparency, and reduce support ticket volume by allowing admins to verify their domains in a self-serve manner.

A new enterprise event stream API allows customers to subscribe to Box events in near real time. Available today, these notifications minimize business disruption by enabling IT teams to act on issues in minutes instead of hours.

A new scheduled reporting capability that automates the reports delivery process with time window filters, helping admins and key stakeholders stay in the loop and keep teams on track. This capability is expected to begin rolling out in January 2022 .

These enhancements to the Box Admin Console come on the heels of the recent release of the reports status dashboard, user management interface improvements, and enhanced report filters that provide more concise insights into users, collaboration, and internal and external sharing activities.

About Box

Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

