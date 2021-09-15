Box Announces Emerging Partners Program

Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, the leading Content Cloud, today announced the Box Emerging Partners Program, an initiative to support high-growth, enterprise software companies. To kick off the program, the participating organizations will be launching five new Box integrations to transform productivity and create seamless solutions to power work from anywhere.

Businesses are continuing to invest in best-of-breed technology, with the average number of applications used by enterprises increasing to over 175. Serving as the single source of truth to secure and centralize content across the modern IT stack, Box is an open platform that connects to over 1,500 applications to power critical business processes across the enterprise. To extend this philosophy to the next generation of innovators, Box has launched the Emerging Partners Program to highlight key software players that are transforming work and showcase their innovative services, impactful products, and disruptive solutions to its customers.

Participants in the Emerging Partner Program will have the opportunity to take advantage of a variety of benefits including support of the development, launch, and adoption of their partner integrations, direct access to Box technical and sales teams, assigned business development managers, and more.

Today, Box is excited to announce the inaugural class and the new integrations with each partner:

Airtable

Airtable, an app platform that helps organizations build customized workflows, is developing an integration that enables Airtable users to incorporate a Box folder file information directly into their Airtable base. The app is particularly useful for teams that operationalize workflows in Airtable and require the collaboration of assets stored and updated in Box.

For example, with the Box-Airtable integration, a marketing team could manage their creative assets in a Box folder. The core file information of those creative assets could then be synced into Airtable, augmenting the marketing content-creation process managed within Airtable workflows. This integration is in beta and is expected to be generally available later this month.

"Airtable empowers teams to build workflows that modernize their business processes," said Peter Deng, Chief Product Officer at Airtable. "With Box's integration with Airtable, people can now easily sync their stored file information into Airtable to enable real-time access to Box content, helping them work with greater agility and breaking down silos between data, teams, and enterprise tools."

Coda

Coda is an all-in-one document collaboration platform that brings data and teams together. The Box Pack for Coda enables users to turn their Box data into structured data, so they can view and interact with metadata for Box files and folders alongside their text, tables, images, design boards, presentations, PDFs, and more. This integration is expected to be available by the end of Q4 this year.

"As part of Box's Emerging Partner Program, Coda is eager to help teams organize their informational universe," said Shishir Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of Coda. "By turning Box content into structured data in Coda, teams can create all-in-one docs for everything from product launches to social events while keeping everyone on the same page."

Hyperscience

Hyperscience is an AI-based software designed to automate office work processes. The Box for Hyperscience integration leverages state-of-the-art machine learning to automatically extract data from any document in Box and use it to enrich that file's metadata. Users can query for complex documents, whether they're handwritten or machine-printed, to get the most out of the Box Content Cloud. This integration is expected to be available by the end of Q4 this year.

"The global tech partner ecosystem can be a messy space for organizations looking to transform how they organize their people, processes, and technology," said Charlie Newark-French, COO of Hyperscience. "So we're proud to be named to Box's Emerging Partner Program, which will give current and future Box customers access to the Hyperscience Machine Learning Platform. We look forward to partnering with Box to serve our mutual customers in the best possible way to deliver better outcomes."

Tray.io

Tray.io is a cloud-based software integration platform for automators. With the Tray Platform's powerful Box connector, business users across marketing, finance, and sales can finally streamline collaboration with a modern, low-code automation platform. Organizations will be able to connect Box to the rest of their stack with over 600 connectors for common apps like Slack, Salesforce, and Snowflake to automate critical business processes. This integration is available today with further enhancement expected later this year.

"We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Box in their Emerging Partner Program. By combining the power of the low-code Tray Platform with Box, Box customers can now automate key business processes like connecting critical financial documents hubs to core applications and databases, automating collaboration for new customer onboarding projects, and more," said Rich Waldron, Co-founder and CEO of Tray.io. "Now business users and technical teams can quickly break down data silos and eliminate manual work by placing Box at the center of their tech stack, without having to rely on hand-coded, brittle integrations."

Unqork

Unqork is a completely visual, no-code application platform that empowers enterprises to build complex, mission-critical software faster, with higher quality and lower cost than traditional approaches. With this integration, users can smart track user-submitted documents and streamline ongoing end-user engagements, thanks to Box's robust upload and metadata APIs.

Organizations can integrate Box's suite of APIs into their business onboarding and operations management applications built with Unqork -- all without a single line of code. This integration is expected to be available by the end of Q4 this year.

"Unqork's no-code platform helps enterprises in the most highly-regulated industries build complex, mission-critical software -- all without writing a single line of code," said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances & Ecosystem, Unqork. "Alongside Box's smart Content Cloud customers can design and deploy intelligent workflows to streamline end-user engagements. We're proud to be part of Box's Emerging Partner Program and excited by the potential of this partnership."

The Emerging Partner Program is by invitation only and Box plans to add a new class of leading companies to the program next year. Those interested in applying for the program can contact: techpartnerprogram@box.com.

