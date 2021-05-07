Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Announces Pricing Of $51.7 Million Initial Public Offering

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. ("the Company", "Bowman") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,690,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. ("the Company", "Bowman") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,690,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. Bowman has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 553,500 shares of common stock, on the same terms and conditions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "BWMN" on May 7, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

D.A. Davidson & Co. and B. Riley Securities were joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: D.A. Davidson & Co., Attention: Syndicate Department, 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, by telephone at (800) 332-5915 and by e-mail: ProspectusRequest@dadco.com; or B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street N., Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 and by e-mail: Prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.

