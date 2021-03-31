Bowlero Inks Deal With BettorView

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp., the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, announced a collaboration today with BettorView, the nation's leading in-venue sports betting marketing and technology platform to distribute BettorView content across all of Bowlero's centers that are located within legal online betting states.

Just in time for the conclusion of March Madness, BettorView will showcase customized sports stats, analytics and odds alongside special sports betting promotions across multiple touchpoints throughout Bowlero's centers including its bars, lounges, and lanes, reaching millions of highly engaged sports fans.

"Bowlero is always looking for innovative opportunities to enhance the guest experience on and off the lanes and now we're able to do just that in association with BettorView," said Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer at Bowlero Corp. "Our collaboration with BettorView is strategically aligned with the nation's growing interest in sports betting and this new relationship is a perfect fit for our company."

Currently, over 20% of Bowlero's 300+ locations across the United States are located within legal online betting states. If industry trends continue into 2022, this count will increase to over 50% of Bowlero locations.

"Sports betting operators want to be where sports fans are, and what better place to localize reach and engage sports fans with customized betting content than at Bowlero's centers and sports bars, where the most loyal and devoted fans come to have a good time," said Javier Vargas, COO of BettorView. "BettorView will provide vital stats, analytics, odds and promotions that educate the millions of curious betting sports fans who visit Bowlero centers."

In addition to sharing onscreen content and promotions in-center, BettorView and Bowlero will utilize brand ambassadors and best-in-class digital marketing capabilities to drive increased awareness for the numerous sportsbook brands that have already signed deals for Bowlero locations in highly competitive markets including Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

"From my perspective as a gaming and venue operator, the synergy between gaming, bowling, and sports bars is clear in my experience, and extending that into what BettorView can provide Bowlero's customers is a no-brainer," said Seth Schorr, CEO of BettorView.

Bowlero will further utilize BettorView's capabilities to display its centers' unique food and beverage promotions digitally.

"Bowlero is well-known for its nationally recognized line-up of food and beverage, and it's win for us to display our options dynamically through their platform," said Jeffrey Gliner, VP of Beverage at Bowlero Corp.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp serves over 28 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About BettorView

BettorView is the world's leading sports betting marketing solution and platform for brick-and-mortar venues. BettorView's technology powers TVs in casinos, arenas, restaurant chains and sports bars around the United States. BettorView's team is comprised of experienced hospitality operators and sports betting technology leaders and engineers. For more information about BettorView, please email Press@BettorView.com or visit BettorView.com.

