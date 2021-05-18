Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Is Pleased To Announce The Affiliation Of Eriksen Financial, Adding $115M In AUM

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the addition of Eriksen Financial, located in Clarkston, Michigan, adding $115M in AUM.

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the addition of Eriksen Financial, located in Clarkston, Michigan, adding $115M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Mark Eriksen, founder of Eriksen Financial, is a graduate of Western Michigan University. He began his investment career in June of 1990 with Paine Webber after working in the family accounting business and a short stint on the Mini Tours in Florida. Mark spent 18 years of his career focusing on his work as a retirement plan consultant under The Eriksen Group. In 2008, he made the decision to expand his services with the establishment of Eriksen Financial.

"Every business decision we make is with our clients in mind. We chose to partner with Prospera because they are client centered, just like us. We have been pleased with the culture, support and efforts to make our transition a success," said Mark Eriksen.

About Prospera Financial ServicesFounded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

