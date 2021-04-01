Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Continues To Expand Its Presence In The Southwest, Partnering With Johnson Wealth Management And Adding $85M In AUM

DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the affiliation of Johnson Wealth Management to the firm, adding wealth managers David Johnson and Brandon Stockman to the list of recent...

DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the affiliation of Johnson Wealth Management to the firm, adding wealth managers David Johnson and Brandon Stockman to the list of recent partnerships in the Southwest. Serving clients in Arizona and California, the wealth management group adds $85M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

David Johnson, who manages the location in Buckeye, Arizona, has been assisting clients with financial needs for nearly 30 years. As a California native, he founded the firm in 1994, building it to be a robust financial resource for clients seeking to both live and leave a legacy. David married his high school sweetheart, Lisa, in 1986 and they proudly share the roles of parents to three children and nine grandchildren. Outside of the office, he and his family maintain active roles in their local church, Rotary, and several boards and foundations.

Wealth manager Brandon Stockman leads the firm's operations in Fortuna, California. He has served clients in the financial industry for over a decade. Prior to wealth management, he was a director of a non-profit organization. Brandon's time away from the office is spent with his wife and four children serving at their local church and being active in their community.

"We operate on a strict set of values to help meet the needs of our clients. The fundamental values integrated into the culture of Prospera really spoke to us when choosing a broker-dealer. We are thankful to have access to a leading platform supported by a boutique service model that is in line with the structure of our business," said David Johnson, President of Johnson Wealth Management.

About Prospera Financial ServicesFounded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boutique-independent-broker-dealer-prospera-financial-services-continues-to-expand-its-presence-in-the-southwest-partnering-with-johnson-wealth-management-and-adding-85m-in-aum-301260340.html

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services