Bounce Renews Johnson For Second Season, First Season Finale Premieres This Sunday, Oct. 3 @ 8:00 P.M. ET/PT

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the leading broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, announced today that the hit new original series Johnson will be returning for a second season in 2022. Video link here.

Johnson earned more than two million viewers across its debut in August 2021, setting a Bounce viewership record for a half-hour series. Johnson 's first season finale will air this Sunday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET with a primetime play for the west coast at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. All episodes are available on Bounce's streaming service Brown Sugar.

Johnson is a dramedy that focuses on life-long best friends, all of whom share the same last name, centering around their intriguing and sometimes complicated journey of love, friendship, heartbreak and personal growth. Told from the Black male perspective, but inclusive of all men, the series looks to shine a new light on hot-button stereotypes and misconceptions. Shot in Atlanta, the show integrates the culture of the city by featuring some of its most popular landmarks into storylines.

The series is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Deji LaRay (the show's creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions. Johnson 's ensemble cast is led by D.L. Hughley, LaRay ( Bosch, Greenleaf ), Jones ( P. Valley, Luke Cage ), Philip Smithey ( Switched At Birth, The Rookie) and Derrex Brady ( NCIS, First). LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

" Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones created a show by-and-for African Americans, giving viewers an authentic and heartfelt peak into life for Black males in today's society at a time when it is hugely important and relevant," said David Hudson, Head of Original Programming for Scripps Networks. "The show was immediately embraced by viewers and became a can't-miss hit that sparks huge social media commentary and conversation every week."

"We set out to create a show with relatable characters that tackled tough conversations in an entertaining way, and I'm happy that has resonated with our audience," LaRay said. "We can't wait to show how these characters are evolving and how they will navigate life's challenges and conflicts that lie ahead."

"Deji and I felt that showcasing our experiences as the everyday Black man was overdue, and we are grateful to our family at A Bird and A Bear Entertainment, David Hudson and Bounce for believing in us," said Jones. " Johnson has opened the flood gates for some honest and necessary dialogue. We look forward to continuing that trend in season two."

"If you thought season one was amazing, you ain't seen nothing yet - season two is going to be incredible," said Rhone.

Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more.

