Bounce Energy Helps Families Save On Energy Bills

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Direct Energy launched Bounce Energy (Bounce), a new residential energy advisory and concierge service that helps customers save money by finding and switching them to a better priced electricity and natural gas plan. Now available for Philadelphia residents in PECO territory, Bounce's energy experts evaluate all available energy plans from more than 130 energy providers and will switch customers to a better plan so customers save money.

"The pandemic has changed the way we consume energy, and we want to give residential customers the chance to easily and confidently change the way they purchase energy as well," said Bruce Stewart, President of Bounce Energy and Direct Energy. "With more people living and working from their homes, residential energy consumption is up, which can lead to higher electricity bills. Bounce Energy was created to make sure that customers benefit from the competitive market, with a reliable service that customers' can count on to manage the extra work of researching and reviewing plans. We're making it easy for customers to Bounce from their current plan to a better price when one becomes available - and avoid missing out on the benefits of competition."

Bounce acts as an advocate for customers and will evaluate customer's unique energy needs, manage their account, and will switch customers to new providers when there is an opportunity to save money. Customers get concierge service for their energy needs for $9.99 a month and will continue to pay their electricity bills to the local utility.

Bounce is affiliated with Direct Energy, however Bounce operates independently of this affiliation and will only switch you to Direct Energy if it has the most competitive market price.

About Direct EnergyDirect Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bounce-energy-helps-families-save-on-energy-bills-301119203.html

SOURCE Direct Energy