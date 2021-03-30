Boulder-Based Noodles & Company To Host State-Wide Fundraiser To Benefit The Colorado Healing Fund On April 6

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NDLS) - Get Report, known for its mission to nourish and inspire every team member, guest, and community it serves, announced today that all 58 of its Colorado restaurants will host a fundraiser on April 6 from 4 p.m. to close and donate 50% of sales* to the Colorado Healing Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Colorado Healing Fund was founded by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of the Boulder supermarket tragedy and other mass casualty crimes in Colorado.

The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to close at all Noodles & Company locations in Colorado and includes all orders placed in-restaurant, online or via the Noodles Rewards app. In addition to the fundraiser, Noodles & Company has made it easy to give directly to the Colorado Healing Fund by including a link to the foundation's website at Noodles.com/GivingBackCO.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, families, first responders, law enforcement and all the people impacted by this senseless tragedy — we share in your pain and stand with the Boulder community," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. "We were founded in Boulder 25 years ago with the simple mission to nourish and inspire, and with every bowl of noodles served, the Boulder community has inspired us in return, showing us the best of humanity through the selfless, generous, unique, and loving people who live here. We care deeply about our communities and we are proud to call Boulder and the surrounding community home. As this community comes together to mend, we're committed to supporting the Colorado Healing Fund, which is dedicated to giving victims and their families the resources and support they need during this difficult time.

For more information about Noodles & Company's mission and its commitment to its community, people, and food, please visit Noodles.com/WeCare . To find a Noodles & Company location near you, please visit Noodles.com/locations.

*A maximum donation of up to $50,000 will be made to the Colorado Healing Fund.

About Noodles & Company Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

About Colorado Healing FundEstablished in 2018, the CHF is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees that represents a wide range of communities and geographic areas within Colorado. It is also supported by an Advisory Committee comprised of experts in victim advocacy and assistance. More about the non-profit organization can be found at ColoradoHealingFund.org.

