Bougie Bakes Launches Seasonal Pumpkin Bakes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bougie Bakes , a Los Angeles-based DTC maker-distributor of healthy baked good alternatives, announced the launch of its seasonal pumpkin bakes today. The seasonal collection, which will be available through the end of November, joins Bougie Bakes' impressive and robust line of allergen-friendly, delicious, giftable confections that people crave.

A better-for-you, delicious option that will make you put on a flannel, light a candle and embrace everything fall

"You can't be in the baked goods industry and not have a pumpkin line," shared Ryan and Meghan Quinn, the husband-and-wife duo who serve as Co-Founders of Bougie Bakes. "We are so excited to have created a better-for-you, delicious option that will make anybody want to put on a flannel, light a candle and embrace everything fall has to offer."

The seasonal assortments include:

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies ($35) : Each of the pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy and as fresh as the crisp fall air. The cookies pack a pumpkin punch with just the right amount of chocolate chips in every bite. Gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free.

Each of the pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy and as fresh as the crisp fall air. The cookies pack a pumpkin punch with just the right amount of chocolate chips in every bite. Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites ($35) : These are everything anybody could want to eat this fall in a 1.5 inch square - soft and pumpkin-y, with just the right amount of pecan crunch. Gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free.

These are everything anybody could want to eat this fall in a 1.5 inch square - soft and pumpkin-y, with just the right amount of pecan crunch. Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies ($35) : Reimagined your favorite PSL as a vegan cookie. Made with real espresso powder - there's pumpkin, there's spice, and everything nice in these cookies. Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free and vegan.

: Reimagined your favorite PSL as a vegan cookie. Made with real espresso powder - there's pumpkin, there's spice, and everything nice in these cookies. Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins ($35) : These muffins are packed with all the fall flavor without the unnecessary sugars and additives. Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free and vegan.

The pumpkin bakes are also available in cost-effective bundles including:

Pumpkin Szn Bundle ($65) : 16 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies and 16 Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites

16 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies and 16 Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites Vegan Pumpkin Szn Bundle ($65) : 16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins

16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins Pumpkin Spice Everything Bundle ($120) :This bundle includes everything pumpkin we bake: 16 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies, 16 Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites, 16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins

As with all of Bougie Bakes products, the seasonal pumpkin bakes are placed in 100% recyclable trays and are wrapped in cellulose derived from wood pulp. Bougie Bakes also uses water activated tape made with recycled paper, ensuring the entire package is 100 percent sustainable.

Bougie Bakes Seasonal Pumpkin Bakes are currently available exclusively on bougiebakes.com. For more information, please visit bougiebakes.com or follow on Instagram at @bougiebakes.

About Bougie BakesBougie Bakes produces gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free cookies, brownies, and muffins. The company offers a wide range of healthy, keto-friendly, and vegan baked goods. Bougie Bakes is one of the only e-commerce brands that offset 100 percent of their carbon emissions generated from shipping and uses recyclable and reusable packaging.

CONTACT: Autumn Communications bougiebakes@autumncommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bougie-bakes-launches-seasonal-pumpkin-bakes-301371972.html

SOURCE Bougie Bakes