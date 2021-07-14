Bougie Bakes Expands Healthy Baked Goods Offering Beyond Humans, Launches Bougie Barks Superfood Dog Cookies

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bougie Bakes ( www.bougiebakes.com ), a Los Angeles-based maker-distributor of healthy snack alternatives, has released their much anticipated dog cookies under the Bougie Barks brand.

Although their puppy Navy was the primary taste tester, Ryan has sampled the barks too- all ingredients are human-grade

Bougie Barks Peanut Butter Carob Dog Cookies include just five high-quality ingredients: almond flour, peanut butter, carob powder, collagen powder, and ground flaxseed.

"We follow the same principles for our dog cookies as we do for our human cookies," say Ryan and Meghan Quinn Co-Founders at Bougie Bakes. "Every ingredient is intentional and serves a purpose: almond flour & peanut butter are high in protein and heart healthy fats; Carob Powder , the superfood, is good for digestion and high in vitamin B2, calcium, magnesium, and iron; Collagen helps promote healthy joints, skin, coat and provides antioxidant support; and Flaxseed is filled with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids."

Bougie Bakes, the human version of these cookies, was launched in 2018 after Ryan and Meghan struggled to find better-for-you baked goods that satisfied their sweet tooth cravings during their wedding prep. Since then, the Quinns have added a puppy, Navy, named after where they were married - Navy Beach in Montauk, NY. The couple was just as surprised by the lack of better-for-you dog treats in the market. "Dogs should get to eat bougie too," says Meghan.

The dog cookies are preservative-free and do not contain any fillers. Although their puppy Navy was the primary taste tester, Ryan has sampled the barks as well- all ingredients are human-grade.

Bougie Barks are packaged in sustainable post-consumer recycled pouches and available exclusively via the Bougie Bakes website.

About Bougie BakesBougie Bakes produces gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free cookies, brownies, and muffins. The company offers a wide range of healthy, keto-friendly, and vegan baked goods. Bougie Bakes is one of the only e-commerce brands that offset 100% of their carbon emissions generated from shipping and uses recyclable and reusable packaging.

Bougie Bakes press@bougiebakes.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bougie-bakes-expands-healthy-baked-goods-offering-beyond-humans-launches-bougie-barks-superfood-dog-cookies-301333859.html

SOURCE Bougie Bakes