Bottomline Technologies Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (EPAY) - Get Report, a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Needham & Co. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Thursday, May 27, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Barrington Research Investment Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, June 3, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the William Blair & Co. 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 17, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global FinTech Conference

Investors interested in meeting with Bottomline management are encouraged to contact event hosts or to contact Investor Relations for additional information.

