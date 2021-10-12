Bottomline Launches Global First With Payments Tracker Using SWIFT's API

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (EPAY) - Get Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. Report, a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the latest API-based payments tracking service for banks worldwide, integrating SWIFT gpi data. The gpi data is captured on behalf of Bottomline clients and is integrated into their payments workflow, which simplifies and unifies the API access points.

In launching this service, Bottomline joins SWIFT's new Platform Partnership Programme in which third-party providers can offer the benefits of API connectivity to SWIFT to their banking customers.

The APIs enable a new level of end-to-end transparency and payment status for cross-border payments in real-time. It can help banks and their corporate customers to have full visibility on the status of their cross-border payments throughout the whole transaction lifecycle. Using Bottomline, the APIs are presented through a secure, fast and easy-to-access payment gateway.

Pilot customers who have signed up for this new platform service can see immediate benefits, irrespective of whether they are existing Bottomline customers, new gpi banks, or existing gpi users.

Gaby Sulbaran, Global Head of Platform Partners at SWIFT added: "This partnership is an important milestone in easing adoption, extending reach, and enabling Bottomline customers to benefit from the range of innovative API-based services available on SWIFT. We're delighted that the pilot has gone smoothly and we are now ready to scale globally for the wider SWIFT user community."

Daniel Bardini, Managing Director at Bottomline said: "The digital roadmap in payments has accelerated in the last 12 months. It's important we continue to lead the way with the latest offerings, like API for gpi which we have delivered with SWIFT, so our customers stay competitive and can modernise their operations without disruption."

About Bottomline Bottomline (EPAY) - Get Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. Report makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

