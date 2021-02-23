Bottled Water Continues To Benefit From Perception As Healthier Option Than CSDs

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for bottled water in the US is forecast to increase 1.0% yearly in volume terms through 2024, according to Bottled Water: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Gains will be driven by the healthy profile of bottled water compared to carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other beverages that contain sugar and artificial ingredients. Widespread availability of bottled water will continue to promote on-the-go consumption, particularly as a substitute for vending mainstay, CSDs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic restrained on the go water consumption in 2020 due to stay-at-home orders and hampered bulk still water deliveries to businesses with large numbers of employees working from home. Faster advances will also be restrained over the forecast period by competition from beverages such as ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea, as well as the use of tap water filtration devices.

Still water in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) single-serve containers is projected to remain the dominant segment through 2024, supported by consumer preferences for healthier alternatives to CSDs and the widespread availability of water in single-serving PET bottles. Demand for sparkling water is expected to rise 5.0% per year, the fastest pace of any discrete product segment. Sales will be spurred by consumer interest in alternatives to CSDs that offer the aesthetic experience of carbonation without sugar and artificial flavors.

These and other key insights are featured in Bottled Water: United States . This report provides an estimate of 2020 and forecast to 2024 for US bottled water demand in gallons. Total demand is segmented by type in terms of:

PET single-serve still water

bulk still water

other packaged still water

sparkling water

flavored and enhanced water

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Bottled water encompasses water packaged in bottles, cans, or jars in single-serve or bulk sizes. Carbonated soft drinks, club soda, seltzer, and tonic water are excluded from the scope of this report.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Bottled-Water-United-States-FF10011/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus ReportsEach month, The Freedonia Group - a division of MarketResearch.com - publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff+1 440.684.9600 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bottled-water-continues-to-benefit-from-perception-as-healthier-option-than-csds-301233880.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group