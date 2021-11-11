Botswana Construction Industry Report 2021: State Of The Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Construction Industry in Botswana 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Construction Industry in Botswana 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Botswana's construction industry contributed 6.8% of GDP in 2020 and employs over 50,000 people.

This report focuses on Botswana's construction industry, with an emphasis on building construction, civil engineering, and specialised construction activities. It includes information on the state of the sector, key trends and developments and regulations and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 24 companies including Khato Civils Botswana, which partnered with a local company to construct a 100km water pipeline project from Masama to Gaborone and Chinese contractors such as China Civil Engineering Construction Botswana and China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

Profiled local subsidiaries of South African companies include Stefanutti Stocks Botswana and Concor Botswana while locally-owned companies profiled include EH Construction, which is involved in civil construction, major building construction and bulk earthworks.

The sector has over the years experienced numerous challenges including skills, capacity development and lack of competitiveness of local companies and it continues to be dominated by foreign companies, particularly when it comes to major projects. There are signs of recovery in the sector from the effects of the pandemic, and it is expected to play a role in reviving the economy through the creation of jobs.

The government continues to be the industry's major client, financier, regulator and operator, and public expenditure drives the construction industry.

The primary focus of infrastructure development is the provision of clean water and sanitation, power generation infrastructure, road infrastructure and hospitals and schools. Current projects include three hospitals, two senior secondary schools and a police station. Most of the high-value civil engineering and construction projects in the country are undertaken by foreign-owned construction companies.

Demand for housing and public amenities is high in Gaborone and Francistown, and property developers are increasingly focused on gated communities and estate development. There is a shortage of accommodation for public servants and a shortage of student accommodation.

Key Topics Covered: 1. INTRODUCTION 2. COUNTRY INFORMATION 3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY1.1. Industry Value Chain1.2. Geographic Position 2. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY 3. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY3.1. Local3.1.1. Corporate Actions3.1.2. Regulations3.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development3.2. Continental3.3. International 4. INFLUENCING FACTORS4.1. Coronavirus4.2. Economic Environment4.3. Rising Input Costs4.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation4.5. Government Incentives and Support4.6. Environmental Concerns4.7. Labour 5. COMPETITION5.1. Barriers to Entry 6. SWOT ANALYSIS 7. OUTLOOK 8. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS 9. REFERENCES9.1. Publications9.2. Websites

Bango Trading (Pty) Ltd

China Civil Engineering Construction ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd

Concor Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Contractors Company

Cpp ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Cul De Sac (Pty) Ltd

Eh Construction (Pty) Ltd

Estate Construction (Pty) Ltd

Fluor Daniel Holdings ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Image Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Kalcon (Pty) Ltd

Khato Civils Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Otlaadisa Projects (Pty) Ltd

Red East Construction (Pty) Ltd

Stefanutti Stocks Botswana (Pty) Ltd

Team Engineers (Pty) Ltd

Three Boses ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Universal Builders ( Botswana ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Wbho Construction (Pty) Ltd

Wharic Construction (Pty) Ltd

Zac Construction (Pty) Ltd

Zutari Botswana (Pty) Ltd

