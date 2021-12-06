BOTS, Inc. Partners With China's First NFT Museum At The Hainan Wenchang Aerospace International Film And Television Center

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and warranties, announced today that May 18, 2022, is a day worthy of commemoration by museums and digital art circles. China's first NFT museum will hold a grand opening and celebration ceremony at Wenchang Aerospace International Film and Television Center in Hainan, China. It is now soliciting works from art associations, artists, calligraphy, network media, and digital art lovers at home and abroad, all provinces and regions across the country and globally. At the same time, first China "Digital Art Museum" Invitational Exhibition of Works will be held. BOTS, Inc, is the lead partner for developing interest from North America and will share revenues with Digital Art NFT Museum when bringing in buyers of NFTs as well as sharing revenues when Digital Art NFT Museum sells NFTs that BOTS, Inc. brings into the Digital Art NFT Museum.

BOTS, Inc. will also provide extensive expertise in cooperating with the crypto and technical aspects of NFT creation and exhibition.

CNN reported in March that NFT artwork sold at auction for a staggering $69 million. This first virtual Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork sold at a major auction house fetched $69,346,250 during an online auction held by Christie's.

The record-breaking sale of "Everyday: The First 5000 Days" catapults the creator, Mike Winkelmann, who goes by Beeple, near the summit of the most expensive living artists to date, placing him just below David Hockney and Jeff Koons. Hockney's painting "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" sold for $90.3 million in 2018, while Koons' stainless-steel sculpture "Rabbit" topped the list at $91.1 million in 2019.

Forbes also reported in March this year that the NFT Market Rages On NFTs Market Cap Grew 1,785% In 2021 As Demand Explodes. The demand for NFTs continues to surge, and the NFT market is showing no signs of slowing down. Within less than three months, the combined market cap of major NFT projects has increased by 1,785%.

Businessinsider.com reported back in July 2021 that NFT sales volume soared to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, as artists, celebrities, and even Twitter and CNN joined the crypto craze. Sales volumes for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) soared to a record $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, according to DappRadar, as artists, celebrities, companies, and even government institutions joined the crypto craze and created a red-hot market for digital tokens.

Digital analytics firm DappRadar, which tracks data on decentralized applications, including NFT sales platforms that are based on blockchain networks like Ethereum, noted the explosion in growth, particularly over the last 12 months.

"In 2020, the total amount of volume generated by the NFT collections tracked by DappRadar equaled a staggering $94,862,807. Even more impressive is that by the end of Q2 2021, that figure stands at almost $2.5 billion dollars," the Company said in a blog post last week.

Here are some NFT statistics provided by EarthWEB: *NFTs are a new way of proving ownership over digital goods. They've been around for less than ten years. They have only recently begun to morph into their own market with the emergence of alternatives like Enjin Coin, which is designed specifically for gaming communities. For example, one NFT that sold last year was valued at $69 million - making it the most expensive virtual item ever traded on any platform in history.

*There are $10-$20 million worth of NFTs sold on blockchains every week.

*Complete value of NFT sales in 2020 was $250 million.

*Nonfungible.com surpassed a value of $2 billion in 2021.

*The collectibles market is the fastest growing of any other market.

The rise of digital art and NFTs have swept the world. NFTs have become the most searched word in the online world in 2021. NFTs have already called the attention of the Louvre in Paris, the British Museum in London, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Palace Museum is also quietly laying out NFT exhibitions, and major investment institutions and funds have also laid out the future development pattern of NFT, welcoming the day when the market is coming. In fact, the age of the NFT museum has come, and there have been cases where the first auction has been held. The Digital Art Museum will be used to display various NFT collections, allowing people to experience the scientific and technological achievements of the combination of traditional culture and modern technology.

At present, the cultural and art industry is experiencing the impact of high-tech networks in the new era. Therefore, NFT is an important carrier for the generation of new cultural and artistic inheritance in the digital age. The distribution model of art rights and interests and creators provide new channels for selling digital artworks. NFTs can effectively provide a new carrier and consensus mechanism for artworks, open the door to the digital world outside the physical boundaries, and also open a new era of digital art development.

BTZI's BeadSWAP partner EquityArt is the developer of the Digital Art NFT Museum in China.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

