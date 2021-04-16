BOTS INC NOW ACCEPTS DOGECOIN AS FORM OF PAYMENT FOR ALL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry, today...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry, today announced the Company became one of the first publicly traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for all of its products and services.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Dogecoin is also a popular cryptocurrency people use to buy and trade. Dogecoin was introduced in 2013 and has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Tipestry to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. Dogecoin is also unique for some other features. For instance, it is powered by Blockchain technology with 60 seconds intervals. This means faster transaction verifications. Bots Inc also began accepting several additional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Our shareholders can monitor daily Dogecoin prices here: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DOGE-USD/

CNBC reported today that Dogecoin spikes 300% in a week. Now, defying all odds, Dogecoin is worth $34 billion, and its price has risen by a whopping 500% in the last seven days.

Why is Dogecoin rallying? For one, there's the Coinbase listing, the most popular U.S. virtual currency exchange which went public on Wednesday, briefly hitting a $100 billion market cap in a landmark moment for cryptocurrencies.

The excitement around Coinbase's debut led to a surge in the prices of bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin hit a record high of more than $64,000 on Thursday, while Ether briefly topped $2,500 for the first time Friday morning. Dogecoin has been no exception to the frenzied interest in these digital assets.

Dogecoin has attracted a following among users of Robinhood. On Thursday, the U.S. online brokerage said there was a "major outage" in its crypto trading feature after facing "unprecedented demand." The feature is now back online, Robinhood said.

Some reports have attributed the latest dogecoin rally to support for the meme-based token from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk has made several tweets about Dogecoin, which in turn has helped push up its price.

On Thursday, Musk posted a cryptic tweet saying, "Doge Barking at the Moon," likely in reference to the popular crypto slang phrase "to the moon."

Dogecoin has grown to a fully-fledged coin accepted by many merchants. It has one of the lowest transaction fees, which is great for our customers with their newfound Dogecoin wealth.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin. As a result- Dogecoin has surpassed its all-time high recently, growing by 300% in a matter of one day, reaching a market cap of more than $ 49 billion, according to NASDAQ stock market data. However, $DOGE is not a stock ( https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/cryptocurrency/doge ).

Dogecoin Becomes Most Mentioned Crypto on Twitter Ever as Price Soars. According to digital asset data firm TheTIE, the massive volume of mentions over a 24-hour period marked the altcoin out as the most tweeted cryptocurrency of all time. Dogecoin surpassed previous tweet records for bitcoin set on January 2, 2021, and December 22, 2017, the firm said.

"We have been developing a new type of Dogecoin miner and decided to accept Dogecoin as payment. We are one of the first publicly traded (perhaps the second in history) companies to accept Dogecoin. Many companies, including car dealerships, now also accept this coin", - commented Paul Rosenberg, Bots CEO.

The Dogecoin community, on the popular website, Reddit has grown into 1,3 million members.

Bots joins a rapidly growing list of merchants that are adapting to fit the needs of modern consumers and becomes perhaps the first miner repair business accepting Dogecoins.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our subscribers and the public about our Company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the U.S. social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

paul@bots.bz