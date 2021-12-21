BOTS, Inc. Now Accepting Pre-Orders For Vegas-Style Virtual Real Estate In A Metaverse Development

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and warranties, announced today the start of pre-orders to accelerate the development of a new Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas. BOTS acquired the domain VEGAS.MV for this project, which will launch in two weeks.

"We believe that utilizing dot MV is the perfect domain ending for the Metaverse economy and 'VEGAS.MV' represents the best domain to build a Vegas-style Metaverse which shall include hotels, casinos, real estate, and a plethora of Las Vegas-style virtual entertainment. We plan to offer exclusive partnerships to build a Metaverse experience on www.Vegas.MV, which will become a global online virtual platform for collective experiences connecting millions of people every day," commented Oleksandr Gordieiev, BOTS, Inc. CEO.

The MetaBOTS™ platform will be designed to allow consumers, a variety of end-users, entertainers, business operators, influencers as well as creative virtual real estate developers that will own and manage their personal and business properties in this Metaverse. The Vegas.MV city will also feature exciting 3D-themed entertainment options, a virtual golf course, and virtual restaurants where customers can "walk-in" and order from the virtual menus in a way that will allow orders to be delivered in real life to their homes. Also, there will be open virtual parks where users can play, meet up with virtual friends, and build their communities.

Would you like to be mayor, sheriff, or hold an important role in this virtual Vegas city? The Company is also taking pre-orders for this position.

In anticipation of massive demand from individuals, public and private companies, BTZI has begun accepting pre-orders selling its Vegas-style virtual real estate in this upcoming Metaverse development to the first participants that wish to get in early at a steep discount prior to complete development. We are also developing a cryptocurrency that will become one of the currencies of the future city. NFTs will also play an integral role in forming the atmospheres of many aspects of Vegas.MV Metaverse. Artificial Real Estate in virtual worlds has fetched astounding prices in real dollar values, and this phenomenon has only just begun, which is destined for a future far greater than the Internet itself. For more information and indications of interest, please email: info@bots.bz

THE METAVERSE AND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR OUR DIGITAL FUTURE, published on the University of Virginia website ( https://news.virginia.edu), describes an interview with David Touve, senior director of the University of Virginia's Batten Institute and an expert in new technologies and digital experiences, recently answered questions about the nascent Metaverse:

Q. As you understand the current project underway at Facebook, what is the Metaverse?

A. I think that to understand this concept of a 'metaverse,' it can be helpful to first think of any shared, virtual space: everything from a chat room to games like Minecraft and Fortnite. While these spaces differ in terms of the richness of the virtual experience - text, audio, video, visual detail, sense of space, actions you can take, etc. - what they share is the opportunity for multiple, if not millions, of people to simultaneously connect within an online environment.

When Facebook, now Meta, refers to the Metaverse, they are simply taking things a few steps further. Meta's conception of this Metaverse appears to be inspired by the immersive experience imagined when the word may have been first coined nearly 30 years ago in the book "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson. However, the structure of the platform - and, particularly, who owns it - is different.

The experience of the Metaverse is imagined to be highly immersive, blending augmented and virtual reality to provide a sense of being somewhere else. However, unlike virtual worlds like Minecraft and Fortnite, as well as the Metaverse in "Snow Crash," which are owned by a single company, Zuckerberg and other tech executives have been describing a platform akin to the Internet - an underlying and enabling infrastructure that is not owned and operated by any single entity.

Instead, the Metaverse would be made possible through a set of underlying rules and a wide range of technologies that enable a variety of devices and software to connect and create these shared experiences, just like a range of mostly invisible-to-the-user protocols make possible the Internet over which we now connect to a range of services.

In other words, this platform wouldn't be Meta's Metaverse. Instead, companies like Meta would operate shared experiences on one planet among the thousands, if not millions, of other virtual destinations in the wider Metaverse.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

