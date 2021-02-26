BOTS INC Launches US Government Contracting Department- Enters B2G Category

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the launch of its US Government contracting department. The new B2G department (Business to Government) will engage in sales and marketing of goods and services to federal, state, and local agencies and will solicit State and Federal contracts focusing our core competency products and services lines: Robotic Automation, Cyber Security and Blockchain Supply Chain Management.

Government contracts are a tremendous financial opportunity for small public companies, especially in the new era of contactless robotic automation which is now required to fight current as well as avoid future pandemics.

The U.S. government is the largest customer in the world. It buys all types of products and services — in both large and small quantities — and it's required by law to consider buying from small businesses.

The US government wants to buy from small businesses for several reasons, including: To ensure that large businesses do not "muscle out" small businesses, to gain access to the new ideas that small businesses provide and to support small businesses as engines of economic development and job creation.

Bloomberg Government published a report earlier this month about the landscape for federal contracts as 2021 began and the new Biden administration prepared to take over. This comes after civilian agencies' contract spending hit a record high of $228 billion in fiscal 2020--an increase of 17% ($33.5 billion) from 2019--mainly due to the pandemic.

"Continued efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to drive increases in agency contract spending throughout fiscal 2021," said the report. "While much of the current spending is related to vaccine development, fiscal 2021 could play out as a transition to production and deployment activities resulting from a potential vaccine," the report continued. "In addition, legislators are considering future economic stimulus spending that could replenish disbursement to select agencies such as the Small Business Administration."

In fiscal 2020, agencies that spent the most on the coronavirus were the Health and Human Services, Defense and Veterans Affairs departments.

Another economic stimulus package could affect agencies' spending, according to Bloomberg. Since the report was published, Congress approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill combined with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package for fiscal 2021. In the relief package, Section 3610 from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which allows federal agencies to use their funds to give contractors sick or paid leave during the pandemic if they are not able to access their worksites or telework and was extended until March 31, 2021.

"We have been preparing to gain access into working for the US Government for some time now. We believe that launching a US Government sales department utilizing all our technology assets and human resources can produce exponential revenue growth. Our B2G team has been concentrating its efforts to apply and become a registered US Government vendor and we may be prepared to start bidding on contracts as early as next week," said Paul Rosenberg, Bots Inc's CEO.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

paul@bots.bz