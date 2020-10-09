Bots, Inc. Is Raising Up To $1 Million In Financing For Expansion Of Operations

Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry announced today that it is concluding efforts to raise up to $1 million under a private placement to qualified accredited investors for the expansion of its operations."The fact that accredited investors are willing to invest in our company's growth fuels us more than ever to deliver positive results. This capital raise will enable the company to diversify its portfolio without any toxic debt," said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots, Inc.Recent Development Highlights:

The purpose of the capital raise is to support BOTS's plans for entering the rapidly growing robotics automation industry and the expansion of its cybersecurity division.

Bots Inc. has recently signed a deal with an Israeli based Cybersecurity Company. The Company is offering a portfolio of Cyber Security Services including cyber threat monitoring and analysis through Israel based operations centers, real-time monitoring, and industry-specific threat intelligence and incident response services.

APO Holdings LLC. who has funded multiple past projects of ours has also committed to another round of funding.

Paul Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Bots, Inc., concluded "We have lived by the mantra of no toxic debt and it has proven to be the right choice for our business development, and progress. We are excited about the future of BOTS and will continue to seek out additional opportunities to increase value for our shareholders."

About BOTS, Inc.Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) and Börse Stuttgart under the ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.Contact: Paul Rosenberg CEO paul@bots.bz