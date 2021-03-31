SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGH), has expanded its support for data center networking applications with the introduction of DuraMemory ™ high-density, very low profile DIMMs and Mini-DIMMs for...

SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGH), has expanded its support for data center networking applications with the introduction of DuraMemory ™ high-density, very low profile DIMMs and Mini-DIMMs for hyperscale network switching. These products are ideal for maximizing network bandwidth and reliability, which is critical to data center networking requirements.

Both SMART Modular's DuraMemory DDR4 64GB VLP RDIMMs and 32GB ULP Mini-UDIMMs maximize network bandwidth and reliability, areas critical to data center networking requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Network memory dictates the amount of data stored or transferred in switching and routing equipment. Low density as well as poor quality memory can disrupt the performance of a network by acting as a bottleneck to data transfer. The rating and attributes of memory can also greatly affect data center network's overall efficiency.

Propriety data center networking equipment, such as Network Interface Cards (NICs), routers and switches have become highly specialized. Very dense compact equipment is being developed, and as 5G rollouts continue, a shift in network design is critical to support 5G service capabilities. Memory features contained in SMART Modular's new DuraMemory low profile DIMMs and Mini-DIMMs, which include ultra-low latency and high capacities, enable various networks to connect multiple devices and systems into one, seamless and automated complete system.

SMART Modular's high density DuraMemory VLP or ULP DIMMs and Mini-DIMMs are also used in hyperscale data center networking applications to maximize data center connectivity and throughput. "We see tremendous opportunity in providing our customers with exact-fit networking memory solutions to support all types of data center networking equipment," stated Arthur Sainio, Director, product marketing for DRAM for SMART Modular Technologies. He concluded, "SMART Modular maintains the highest quality levels to support customers' mission-critical use-case requirements."

Key benefits SMART Modular provides to data center networking equipment OEMs:

End-to-end portfolio of memory products aligned to data center networking requirements

Data center networking memory design expertise and support

Long-term product support to OEMs to ensure equipment longevity and serviceability

For more information on these new memory solutions, contact SMART Modular's Sales Team or contact info@smartm.com.

