Boston Trust Walden Announces Changes To Institutional Strategies Portfolio Management

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company today announced that Domenic Colasacco will step down from his role as a portfolio manager on the institutional multi-asset and large cap core strategy teams on January 1, 2021. Mr. Colasacco will serve in the role of Senior Advisor and will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"I have had the privilege of serving as a portfolio manager for over 40 years," said Mr. Colasacco. "My decision to step down from formal portfolio management responsibilities for institutional clients is made possible - and easier - by the confidence I have in our investment team."

The firm has long utilized a team approach to portfolio management to ensure continuity in process and execution. Stephen Amyouny, co-Chief Executive Officer, and William Apfel, Chief Investment Officer, remain portfolio managers on the multi-asset and large cap core teams.

Additionally, Sean Cameron, who joined the firm in July 2020, will be added to the institutional multi-asset strategy team in January 2021. Mr. Cameron previously served as Investment Officer and fixed income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management, where he designed customized portfolios for institutional clients within their strategic solutions group. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Cameron worked at PIMCO as a fixed income Portfolio Manager, and at Goldman Sachs as a Financial Analyst.

"I am delighted to join the multi-asset strategy team and look forward to contributing to asset allocation and security selection decisions in service to our clients," said Mr. Cameron.

The firm is conducting a search for a large cap portfolio manager.

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $10 billion in assets. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

