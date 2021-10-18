Boston Properties Earns Top ESG Rating In 2021 GRESB Assessment

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Boston Properties, Inc. Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has earned a top ESG rating in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB ®) assessment. BXP earned a tenth consecutive "Green Star" recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating, as well as an "A" disclosure score. The Company also achieved the highest scores in several categories, including Data Monitoring & Review, Targets, Policies, Reporting, and Leadership.

"BXP's steadfast commitment to sustainable development and operations and our overall focus on ESG continue to be core to our mission and driven by the important role real estate companies must play in addressing the climate crisis," said Owen Thomas, CEO of BXP. "I am proud of this recognition and of BXP's leadership in creating change in our industry. BXP's focus on strategic climate action, including carbon neutral operations, climate change resilience, diversity and inclusion, employee health and wellness, and community engagement is key to our efforts. Our stakeholders value these efforts, and they drive engagement and positive outcomes inside and outside our organization."

BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. The Company has certified 27 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. BXP has publicly announced sustainability goals and has implemented energy conservation projects and other measures in actively managed office buildings that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 70% and site energy use intensity by 27% since 2008. In 2021 BXP was named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award Winner. The Company has aligned its emissions reduction targets with climate science and became the first North American office REIT to establish an emissions reduction target ambition in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, the most ambitious designation available at the time of submission under the Science Based Targets initiative. This year, BXP affirmed its commitment to achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025.

"2021 marks 10 years of our participation in the GRESB assessment," said Ben Myers, Vice President of Sustainability, BXP. "The growth of GRESB's membership and influence over the decade has been impressive and increasingly important. During that time, ESG reporting and performance assessment has evolved, become more codified, and has been embraced by more of the industry. We remain committed to ESG performance management and transparency because we believe the principles embodied by ESG as a framework are good for business and have made BXP a more resilient, purposeful company, focused on the positive impact we can make as real estate leaders."

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the investor driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for real estate. The Assessment is shaped by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real estate investments. The methodology is consistent across different regions, investment vehicles, and property types, and aligns with international reporting frameworks. The data is self-reported by Assessment participants and subjected to a multi-layer validation process after which it is scored and benchmarked. The result is high-quality data that investors and participants can use in their investment, engagement, and decision-making processes.

