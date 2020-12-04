Boston Properties Earns Top ESG Rating In 2020 GRESB Assessment

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has earned a top ESG rating in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark...

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has earned a top ESG rating in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB ®) assessment. BXP earned a ninth consecutive "Green Star" recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating, as well as an "A" disclosure score. The Company also achieved the highest scores in several categories, including: Data Monitoring & Review, Targets, Policies, Reporting and Leadership.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, we maintained our steadfast commitment to sustainable development and operations. ESG has been and will continue to be core to everything we do, from development to leasing to operations. BXP's continued recognition as a leader in ESG is a point of pride for our employees and our communities and is an important consideration for our customers and shareholders," said Owen Thomas, CEO of BXP. "I am proud of this recognition and of our ability to deliver positive environmental, social and economic outcomes for all our stakeholders."

The Company has certified more than 24 million square feet of its current in-service portfolio at the highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum. BXP has publicly announced sustainability goals and has implemented energy conservation projects and other measures in actively managed office buildings that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 70% and site energy use intensity by 27% since 2008. The Company has aligned its emissions reduction targets with climate science and, in 2020, completed the Science Based Targets Initiative approval process.

"GRESB remains the most comprehensive real estate ESG assessment," said Ben Myers, Vice President of Sustainability, BXP. "Our 2020 top rating and perennial leadership position is the result of collective action across the company. We're focused on climate action, resilience, social good and governance excellence. We will continue to implement policies, programs and projects for people and planet."

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the investor-driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for real estate. The Assessment is shaped by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real estate investments. The methodology is consistent across different regions, investment vehicles and property types and aligns with international reporting frameworks. The data is self-reported by Assessment participants and subjected to a multi-layer validation process after which it is scored and benchmarked. The result is high-quality data that investors and participants can use in their investment, engagement and decision-making processes.

BXP's commitment to sustainable development and operations has been recognized by numerous industry groups, including the Company's designation as a 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. The Company completed its Fitwel Champion commitments and was named a 2020 Best in Building Health award winner. BXP was also named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine, ranking 122nd on Newsweek's 2020 list of America's 300 Most Responsible Companies, the second highest ranking given to a public REIT and the highest ranking of any office company.

