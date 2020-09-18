Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the Company's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). The cash dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share is payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2020 and covers the period from August 16, 2020 to November 15, 2020. Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.

About Boston PropertiesBoston Properties (BXP) - Get Report is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 195 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

